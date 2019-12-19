-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.09. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 386.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 11,406.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 27.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.59.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.