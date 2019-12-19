Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target at $111.82

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 149,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total transaction of $17,171,114.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,495 shares of company stock worth $55,412,511 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paylocity by 636.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 757,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,101,000 after buying an additional 654,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 8,106.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,083,000 after acquiring an additional 264,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 133,047 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $12,897,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2,141.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 123,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY opened at $120.88 on Monday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $53.46 and a 1 year high of $122.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

