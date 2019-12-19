Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Target Price at $20.14

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 6,212,280.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 375.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 671,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 530,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,109,000 after purchasing an additional 331,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGS opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.44. B&G Foods has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

