Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Major Shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc Sells 802,324 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brigham Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNRL. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

