Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $159,026.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $200,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after buying an additional 267,629 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3,762.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 246,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 240,390 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 238,057 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $7,976,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,478,000 after purchasing an additional 179,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.