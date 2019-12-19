Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger Sells 100,000 Shares

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $50.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth $6,600,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth about $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,614,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,939,000. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.01.

