Morgan Stanley Raises Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $230.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MCD. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $195.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.67. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after buying an additional 5,501,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $164,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

