Morgan Stanley Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $333.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $333.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.46.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $284.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

