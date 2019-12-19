Morgan Stanley Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $333.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $333.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $261.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.46.
Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $284.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05.
In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 791.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
