Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
CX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.
NYSE CX opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.43. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,328,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,737 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,869,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 87.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,271,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the second quarter worth $3,826,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cemex SAB de CV
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
