Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE CX opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.43. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,328,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,737 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,869,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,864 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 87.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,271,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the second quarter worth $3,826,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

