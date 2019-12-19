Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.51.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $88.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,175 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.