Morgan Stanley Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $41.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 582.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,520,000 after acquiring an additional 949,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,495,000 after acquiring an additional 808,197 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1,843.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 726,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,300,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.