Morgan Stanley Cuts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $41.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.39% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.81.
NYSE:KSS opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 582.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,520,000 after acquiring an additional 949,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,495,000 after acquiring an additional 808,197 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 1,843.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after acquiring an additional 726,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,300,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
