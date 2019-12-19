Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.91.

Shares of BLMN opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

