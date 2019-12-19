Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Travis Cordell Kalanick Sells 7,848,913 Shares

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 7,848,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $235,074,944.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,251,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travis Cordell Kalanick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,851,491 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $115,583,244.91.

On Friday, December 13th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,436,849 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $41,165,723.85.

On Monday, December 9th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 518,471 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $14,574,219.81.

On Thursday, December 5th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 4,265,223 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $118,829,112.78.

On Monday, December 2nd, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 482,871 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $14,051,546.10.

On Friday, November 29th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 786,454 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $23,286,902.94.

On Monday, November 25th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 1,982,110 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $57,897,433.10.

On Friday, November 22nd, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,604,149 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $107,223,432.75.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 10,623,684 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $295,975,836.24.

On Monday, November 18th, Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 2,121,290 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $56,786,933.30.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,876,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $322,520,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

