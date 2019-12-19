Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Major Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. Sells 357,121 Shares of Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phreesia stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Phreesia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $606,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $11,955,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $29,435,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

