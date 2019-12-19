Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan Sells 20,000 Shares

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $327.44 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $230.33 and a 12 month high of $331.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,577,000 after acquiring an additional 147,769 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 60,275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Broadcom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

