Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.18 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mikel Shane Evans sold 344,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $8,123,851.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $148,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,345 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Summit Materials by 204.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 172,015 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Summit Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 43.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

