Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Sells $3,769,000.00 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 500 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $16,765.00.

Shares of NTRA opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.40. Natera Inc has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Natera by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

