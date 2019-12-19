Morgan Stanley Raises Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wendys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. Wendys has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at $12,557,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 322,561 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 48.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 428,815 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wendys in the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wendys by 2,741.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,555 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

