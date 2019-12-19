Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 45,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $2,416,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,011,771.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RP stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RealPage by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in RealPage by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 931.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RP. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

