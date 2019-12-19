Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 45,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $2,416,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,011,771.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of RP stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.20.
RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RP. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.
About RealPage
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
