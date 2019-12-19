Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Sells 78,100 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 35.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 109.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 261.2% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 6,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

