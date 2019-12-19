Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Sells 78,100 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CMCSA stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.04.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 35.7% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 109.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 261.2% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 6,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
Further Reading: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.