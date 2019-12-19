Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $111.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $129.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.75 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -256.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $1,377,865. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $95,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after buying an additional 281,636 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $21,553,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,775,000 after buying an additional 247,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

