Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Hold” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $111.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $129.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.41.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.75 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -256.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $1,377,865. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $95,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after buying an additional 281,636 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $21,553,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,775,000 after buying an additional 247,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
