Insider Selling: Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Sells 28,603 Shares of Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zvi Lando also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $2,397,301.24.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $91.86 on Thursday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEDG. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 639.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

