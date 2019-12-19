Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Wolfgang Maasberg Sells 70,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,402,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,136.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wolfgang Maasberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,463 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $30,708.37.

On Friday, November 15th, Wolfgang Maasberg sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter worth $45,696,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,879,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,698,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.