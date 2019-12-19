Southern Co (NYSE:SO) EVP James Y. Kerr II Sells 25,000 Shares

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,744.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,497 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 449.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after buying an additional 2,717,467 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Southern by 126.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.