Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $2,981,440.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $2,981,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,422.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ROKU opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,680.50 and a beta of 1.73. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 4.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 6.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Roku by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.28.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

