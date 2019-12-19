Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins Sells 8,508 Shares

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MCO stock opened at $236.48 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $239.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,121,000 after acquiring an additional 274,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after buying an additional 121,443 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

