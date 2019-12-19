Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL) Trading 2.5% Higher

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ASX:ATL) shares shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.42 ($0.30) and last traded at A$0.42 ($0.29), 63,224 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.07, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 million and a P/E ratio of 16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.45.

About Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL)

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd, a tourism leisure company, manufactures, imports, rents, sells, and distributes recreational vehicles in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers motorhomes, campervans, and caravans under the Winnebago, Adria, and Talvor brands.

