Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Rev Group’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rev Group updated its FY 2020
NYSE REVG opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Rev Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

