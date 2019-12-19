ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.08, 1,717 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03.

About ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

