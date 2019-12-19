Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. PFD UNIT SER B (NYSE:TOO.PB) Trading Up 0.7%

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. PFD UNIT SER B (NYSE:TOO.PB)’s share price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.15, approximately 10,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

