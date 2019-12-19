SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SUNCORP GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22, approximately 2,526 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

SUNCORP GRP LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNMCY)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The company offers home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, equity and cash benefit, life, trauma, total and permanent disablement, and income protection insurance products.

