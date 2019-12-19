Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) Trading Down 0.4%

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:NEU) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.31 ($1.64) and last traded at A$2.35 ($1.67), 49,830 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.36 ($1.67).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.80. The company has a market cap of $246.40 million and a PE ratio of -342.86.

About Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU)

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of chronic neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders, and acute traumatic brain injury. Its lead product is trofinetide, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Rett syndrome; is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome; and conducted Phase II clinical trials for the treatment moderate to severe traumatic brain injury.

