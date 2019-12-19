Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) Shares Up 1%

Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.34 and last traded at $29.21, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.99% of Global X MSCI China Large-Cap 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

