Viva Energy Reit (ASX:VVR) Shares Down 1.1%

Viva Energy Reit Ltd (ASX:VVR) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.70 ($1.91) and last traded at A$2.74 ($1.94), 2,673,622 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.77 ($1.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.73.

About Viva Energy Reit (ASX:VVR)

Viva Energy REIT is Australia's largest listed REIT owning solely service station properties with a high quality portfolio of service stations across all Australian States and Territories. Viva Energy REIT's objective is to maximize the long-term income and capital returns from its ownership of the portfolio for the benefit of all security holders.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.