Paragon Care (ASX:PGC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Paragon Care Ltd. (ASX:PGC)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.45 ($0.32), approximately 111,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.44 ($0.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.44.

About Paragon Care (ASX:PGC)

Paragon Care Limited supplies durable medical equipment, medical devices, and consumable medical products to health and aged care markets in Australia and New Zealand. It provides solutions for beddings, bedding furniture, emergency trolleys, medical carts, stainless steel medical equipment, storage systems, material handling products, surgical instruments, clinical refrigerators, lifting systems, diagnostic and surgical products, newborn hearing screening equipment, diagnostic and intra-operative ultrasound equipment, temperature management solutions, balance and mobility diagnosis and rehabilitation products, immunohaematology reagents, laboratory and diagnostic equipment, and air management solutions.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.