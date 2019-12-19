Midas Gold (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Midas Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:MDRPF)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47, 270,446 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 218,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Midas Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDRPF)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

