Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Receives $10.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Frontline by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 21.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. Frontline’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

