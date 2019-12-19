Kyckr (ASX:KYK) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Kyckr Ltd (ASX:KYK)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.08 ($0.06) and last traded at A$0.09 ($0.06), approximately 660,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.06).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Kyckr (ASX:KYK)

Kyckr Limited provides products for the authentication of businesses worldwide. It develops API's and cloud based decision engines for know your customer due diligence and customer on-boarding. The company's products offer automated data cleansing, remediation, and on-going monitoring that enhance customer on-boarding timelines.

