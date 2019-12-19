Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.45-3.60 EPS.

NYSE:JBL opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. ValuEngine downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.63.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $108,139.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,583,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $394,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,705 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

