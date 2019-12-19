Analysts Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target at $33.30

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $31.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after buying an additional 186,760 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 275.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 240,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

