Analysts Set Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Price Target at $48.53

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $927,200.00. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 506,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,523 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Masco by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 199,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 210,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 126,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.