Brokerages Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPRT. ValuEngine downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 70,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $343.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

