International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) Receives GBX 671.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 671.83 ($8.84).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.68) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

LON:IAG opened at GBX 622.20 ($8.18) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 667.80 ($8.78). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 559.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 483.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a €0.15 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.