Analysts Set Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) PT at $41.17

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECPG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,631,000 after buying an additional 229,683 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 151,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $39.19.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $355.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.73 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

