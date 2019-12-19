YY Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YY)

YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,256 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,368% compared to the average volume of 290 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YY by 850.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YY by 310.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 125,948 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of YY by 384.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,217 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of YY in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of YY by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 835,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,959,000 after acquiring an additional 512,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. YY has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. YY had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $962.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that YY will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

YY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on YY from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of YY from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

YY Company Profile

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

