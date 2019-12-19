Herman Miller Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,165 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 68 call options.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $613,506.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1,296.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Herman Miller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.68. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Herman Miller will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

