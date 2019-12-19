GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Issues Earnings Results

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of LON GRC opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. GRC International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 138 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of $10.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.
GRC International Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for GRC International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRC International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.