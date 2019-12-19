GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Issues Earnings Results

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON GRC opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.20) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. GRC International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 138 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of $10.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

GRC International Group Company Profile

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

