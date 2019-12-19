Acadia Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,076 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,693% compared to the typical volume of 60 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $35.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.39 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

ACHC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.