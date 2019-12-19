Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2019

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.07-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.721-10.769 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.73 billion.

NYSE CAG opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

YY Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Herman Miller Target of Unusually High Options Trading
GRC International Group Issues Earnings Results
Acadia Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Conagra Brands Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
QuadrantProtocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $280,556.00
