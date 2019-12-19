Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.07-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.721-10.769 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.73 billion.

NYSE CAG opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

