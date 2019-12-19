QuadrantProtocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $280,556.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $347,104.00 and approximately $280,556.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

